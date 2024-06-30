The Okyeman Environmental Protection Brigade has uncovered a plot orchestrated by land guards working for certain estate developers in the Adoagyiri and Okanta areas.

The plot involves a planned reprisal attack against the brigade.

The brigade revealed that the plan was intercepted through a voice recording on a WhatsApp platform.

Addressing the media at Kyebi over the weekend, Okyeman Akwansrahene Baffour Asiedu Bekoe stated that these land guards, posing as Police informants, are part of a syndicate that has been terrorizing farmers and landowners in Okanta and its surrounding areas.

According to Mr Bekoe, the Environmental Protection Brigade received reports of land guards harassing residents of Okanta.

Acting on these reports, the brigade arrested the suspects and handed them over to the Police in Kyebi.

However, the suspects were released after 48 hours, prompting them to plan an attack against members of the brigade.

He also disclosed that, the land guards circulated pictures of the brigade’s leaders on a WhatsApp platform, inciting their members to target them.

The plot has been reported to the Police, and an investigation is ongoing.

This development coincides with the tragic killing of Ofei Noah, a 28-year-old member of the brigade, two months ago.

Noah was ambushed and killed, while three other members sustained multiple gunshot wounds during a routine patrol around Adeiso.

The attack occurred in a nearby village, and Noah was laid to rest over the weekend.

Mr Bekoe emphasized that the Environmental Protection Brigade remains undeterred in their mission to protect the property of Okyeman.

He reiterated that all lands from Adoagyiri to Jejeti, including Dome Faase, Asamankese, and Adeiso, belong to the Overlord of Akyem Abuakwa State, Osagyefuo Amoatia Ofori Panin, who holds the allodial title.

He warned that, any alienation of lands without the consent of the Okyenhene is void and advised those who have acquired lands from third parties to rectify their documents at the Okyeman Stool Land Secretariat in Kyebi, or face the consequences.

Baffour Asiedu Bekoe also called on security agencies to assist in addressing the land guards menace in the area.

He affirmed that, the Okyeman Environmental Protection Brigade was established to protect Okyeman’s property and will persist in their efforts despite the threats they face.

