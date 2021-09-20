Popular Higlife artiste, KiDi caused an outburst of laughter when he gave a bitter-sweet warning to a video vixen on set.

Kidi was part of his scenes for the music video of his song featuring Mr Drew, Shuperu, was expected to be caressed by the vixen.

He was chained, rendering him helpless as the dancer stroke his chest while he focused on dropping his lyrics.

However, as the vixen proceeded to his breast area, KiDi lost focus and began crumbling, probably due to the sensitivity of the touch.

He had no option than to plead with the erotic dancer not to touch his nipple, but that was not to be for the crew who charged her to proceed.

Shuperu is Highly Spiritual Record music that has since garnered almost 200,000 Youtube views since its release on September 9.

Watch video below: