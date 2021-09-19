Fast rising actress, Olayinka Solomon, popularly known as Ogo Mushin in Yoruba movies, has tied the knot in a colourful ceremony.

She secretly got wedded to her US-based lover, Olasunkanmi Mabinu-ori and photos and videos from the ceremony have set tongues wagging.

The actress was joyous as she marks the celebration.

She was captured wildly grinding her newly-wedded husband at their wedding reception, totally unconcerned about the many eyes staring at her.

She was sitting on her husband’s laps and whining her waist.

Their marriage comes just few days after they announced their engagement on TikTok.

