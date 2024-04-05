The pressure is increasing in the Premier League and now with the “business end” of the season in full swing, GOtv is making sure our subscribers don’t miss out on the entertainment that awaits!

The showdown between Manchester United and Liverpool will take centre stage on Sunday 7 April at Old Trafford and the results from this fixture could possibly be a huge factor for each team. Liverpool are now two points clear at the top of the table, so at this point, every match counts. Watch it all unfold with GOtv!

As for the Red Devils, the team has had an underwhelming campaign and are still trying to find their feet under the guidance of Erik ten Hag. In this long-standing rivalry, United would probably love nothing more than to deliver a blow to the Reds’ title charge.

Former Manchester United defender Gary Neville has been vocal about his disapproval of the team’s results lately, and did not hold back this time around either. Neville believes that if Jurgen Klopp’s players “do their jobs,” the hosts will be “in a lot of trouble.” But hey, this is football – it isn’t over until the final whistle, but United definitely do have a challenge on their hands.

With Klopp’s charges determined to make sure he leaves the club with a fairytale ending, it’s proving to be crunch time for Arsenal and Manchester City as well who are hot on the heels of Liverpool. The weekend will get going on Saturday 6 April, with the Sky Blues playing away against Crystal Palace.

While Arsenal will turn their attention to their next match against Brighton & Hove Albion away following their stalemate against the current champions. Three points will be vital for both teams who are determined to push Liverpool to the wire.

Other must-see games are Sheffield United’s match at Bramall Lane to try to avoid another crushing home loss to Chelsea, Aston Villa’s “claret and blue derby” against Burnley, and Monday night’s match between Tottenham Hotspur and Nottingham Forest.

