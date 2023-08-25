SuperSport, the biggest sports broadcaster in Africa, brings viewers on DStv Round 3 action from the 2023-24 Premier League, with matches scheduled to be played from Friday 25 to Sunday 27 August 2023.

The pick of this round of action in the Premier League comes from St James Park on Sunday evening, as Newcastle United and Liverpool renew their rivalry. The Magpies and the Reds have had some of the league’s most iconic matches down the years, and supporters will be hoping for thrills and spills in this weekend-closing clash.

Liverpool have dominated proceedings against Newcastle in recent years (they are unbeaten against the team in black and white since December 2015), but Magpies manager Eddie Howe is confident that his team can turn the tables.

“Do I lose any sleep [over Liverpool’s record against Newcastle]? No, I don’t lose any sleep over it, but I’m aware that Liverpool are a top team,” said Howe. “There are other teams there as well, but we’re not focusing on that. We haven’t focused on where we are, who’s around us, form of teams. We’ve just focused on ourselves and that’s all we can do.”

The round opens with a potential thriller on Friday night, as Chelsea welcome Luton Town to Stamford Bridge. The league’s newcomers will be itching to prove themselves at the Blues’ illustrious home ground, but Chelsea manager Mauricio Pochettino will want an emphatic win to send a statement to the rest of the division.

Saturday’s action features two London derbies, as Arsenal and Fulham meet at the Emirates Stadium at the same time that Brentford and Crystal Palace clash at the Community Stadium, while Manchester United will chase a victory at Old Trafford against Nottingham Forest.

Forest manager Steve Cooper is urging his team to keep the faith amidst a tough block of opening fixtures for a team which is regarded as one of the favourites for relegation: “What we’ve got to do more than anything is have belief in achieving in every single game because if we don’t believe, then nobody else is going to.”

Saturday wraps up with Brighton & Hove Albion hosting West Ham United, while Sunday – preceding the Newcastle v Liverpool game – will feature Burnley hosting Aston Villa (in a clash of two teams which wear claret and blue), as well as Sheffield United testing themselves at home to champions Manchester City.

Premier League broadcast details

All times CAT

Friday 25 August

21:00: Chelsea v Luton Town – LIVE on SuperSport Premier League, SuperSport Maximo 1 and SuperSport Maximo 2

Saturday 26 August

13:30: Bournemouth v Tottenham Hotspur – LIVE on SuperSport Premier League and SuperSport Maximo 2

16:00: Arsenal v Fulham – LIVE on SuperSport Variety 3, SuperSport Blitz and SuperSport Maximo 360

16:00: Brentford v Crystal Palace – LIVE on SuperSport Football

16:00: Everton v Wolverhampton Wanderers – LIVE on SuperSport Variety 1

16:00: Manchester United v Nottingham Forest – LIVE on SuperSport Premier League and SuperSport Maximo 2

18:30: Brighton & Hove Albion v West Ham United – LIVE on SuperSport Premier League and SuperSport Maximo 2

Sunday 27 August

15:00: Burnley v Aston Villa – LIVE on SuperSport Variety 3 and SuperSport Maximo 360

15:00: Sheffield United v Manchester City – LIVE on SuperSport Premier League and SuperSport Maximo 2

17:30: Newcastle United v Liverpool – LIVE on SuperSport Premier League, SuperSport Maximo 1 and SuperSport Maximo 2