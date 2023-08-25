SuperSport, the biggest sports broadcaster in Africa, brings viewers on DStv Round 2 action from the 2023-24 Serie A, with matches scheduled to be played from Saturday 26 to Monday 28 August 2023.

DStv is the only true home of football in Africa, offering a range and depth of action that no other rival can match.

DStv also offers a wide range of language options, including English original, Swahili, Ki-Swahili, Amharic, Pidgin, Twi, Luganda and Portuguese, while DStv Stream allows viewers to watch their favourite football live anywhere, any time.

The second round of Serie A action features AC Milan playing host to Torino at the iconic San Siro on Saturday night, with the Rossoneri chasing three points and looking to underline their intention of challenging for the Scudetto this season. Manager Stefano Pioli is hopeful that the former Chelsea combination of Ruben Loftus-Cheek and Christian Pulisic will drive his team to new heights.

“He [Loftus-Cheek] and Pulisic have been teaming up for only a few days, but they have features that fit together well. I’m happy with how they are moving, they need time to adjust. They are mature players who, however, change opponents, league and teammates. Of course, there are many things we can do better,” said Pioli.

Saturday also sees Roma in action, with the capital city club travelling to Verona’s Marcantonio Bentegodi Stadium, while Sunday’s early-evening fixture features Juventus hosting Bologna in Turin. Though Bianconeri boss Massimiliano Allegri has come under fire from supporters, former Juve player Federico Bernardeschi has backed the tactician to return them to the top of Italian football.

“I see a Juve that comes from a year in which many things have happened that will also affect the next one, such as not making the cups,” said Bernardeschi. “Juve is always Juve, they have a strong coach to rely on, who has the right experience to bring them back to the top, but they are not calm and need to put men with Juventus values back into the group.”

Sunday also features champions Napoli hosting Sassuolo, while Lazio will welcome Genoa to the Stadio Olimpico – with manager Maurizio Sarri reportedly unhappy after the club’s failure to land several major transfer targets. Nonetheless, Le Aquile will back themselves to secure a triumph at home to the Rossoblu.

Monday’s action sees Salernitana host Udinese, before Internazionale wrap up the round with a clash away to Cagliari. The Nerazzurri will be leaning on stars such as Lautaro Martinez and Hakan Calhanoglu to secure all three points at the Sardegna Arena.

Serie A broadcast details

All times CAT

Saturday 26 August

18:30: Frosinone v Atalanta – LIVE on SuperSport Football and SuperSport Maximo 360

18:30: Monza v Empoli – LIVE on SuperSport OTT4

20:45: Verona v Roma – LIVE on SuperSport Variety 2

20:45: AC Milan v Torino – LIVE on SuperSport Football and SuperSport Maximo 360

Sunday 27 August

18:30: Fiorentina v Lecce – LIVE on SuperSport Variety 2

18:30: Juventus v Bologna – LIVE on SuperSport Football and SuperSport Maximo 360

20:45: Lazio v Genoa – LIVE on SuperSport Variety 2

20:45: Napoli v Sassuolo – LIVE on SuperSport Football and SuperSport Maximo 360

Monday 28 August

18:30: Salernitana v Udinese – LIVE on SuperSport Football and SuperSport Maximo 360

20:45: Cagliari v Internazionale – LIVE on SuperSport Football and SuperSport Maximo 360