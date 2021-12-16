Jarrad Branthwaite’s first goal for Everton denied Chelsea victory at Stamford Bridge.

The Blues laid siege to the Everton goal in the first half but could not take advantage due to wayward finishing and an inspired display from Jordan Pickford.

Mason Mount finally put the hosts in front 20 minutes from time with a cool finish after a fine through-ball from Reece James.

But the lead was only to last four minutes as Anthony Gordon’s inswinging cross from the left flank was turned in at the back post by the 19-year-old defender.

Chelsea forwards Romelu Lukaku, Timo Werner and Callum Hudson-Odoi all missed the game after testing positive for Covid-19, while Kai Havertz was also absent after showing symptoms.

The result leaves Chelsea four points behind leaders Manchester City in the table.