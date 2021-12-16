Mohamed Salah starred once again as Liverpool moved back to within a point of leaders Manchester City with a 3-1 victory over Newcastle at Anfield.

The Merseysiders were missing Virgil van Dijk, Fabinho and Curtis Jones due to suspected positive tests for Covid-19 but it did not stop them from clocking up an eighth straight win in all competitions despite suffering an early scare.

The Magpies gave their visiting support hope of a first league success at Anfield since 1994 when former Liverpool midfielder Jonjo Shelvey curved a magnificent 25-yard strike into the far corner.

The hosts responded and Diogo Jota hammered in a rebound for his 10th goal of the season to level matters soon after.

Salah then put Liverpool in front on 25 minutes when he lashed home after Martin Dubravka had denied Sadio Mane. It saw Salah equal Jamie Vardy’s record of scoring or assisting a goal in 15 straight Premier League outings.

The second half proved to be a more even affair but the Reds sealed the points three minutes from time when Trent Alexander Arnold unleashed a rocket into the top corner.

The defeat sees the Magpies remain in 19th spot and leaves them three points adrift of safety having played a game more than 17th-placed Watford.

Next up, Newcastle are due to host champions Manchester City on Sunday while Liverpool are set to visit Tottenham, but there is a growing uncertainty over upcoming fixtures given the current circumstances surrounding Covid-19 outbreaks in the sport.