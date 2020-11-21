Chelsea moved to the top of the Premier League table, after a solid win at Newcastle United, their fifth straight victory in all competitions.

Federico Fernandez’s own goal set the Blues on their way with the Argentine defender poking the ball over his own line while under pressure from Ben Chilwell.

Chelsea oozed quality but Newcastle keeper Karl Darlow produced excellent saves to deny the excellent Timo Werner as well as a close-range header by Tammy Abraham.

But Abraham made sure of the points with a smart finish following Werner’s pass after Newcastle had threatened through Isaac Hayden and Joelinton. Sean Longstaff hit the bar for the home side towards the end.

READ ALSO

Chelsea, that started the day fifth, are top of the table on goal difference ahead of Leicester, who are at Liverpool on Sunday.

Aston Villa, which host Brighton at 15:00 GMT, could replace Chelsea at the summit with a big win, while Tottenham, which eentertain Manchester City at 17:30, will move to the summit with a victory.