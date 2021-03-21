Arsenal fought back from three goals down to draw 3-3 with West Ham in a thoroughly entertaining clash at London Stadium.

The Hammers raced into a three-goal lead after a sluggish start from Arsenal, following their Europa League exploits on Thursday. But the Gunners rallied in the second half to produce a brilliant comeback.

Jesse Lingard scored his fifth goal against the Gunners on the quarter-hour mark, rifling in Michail Antonio’s pass on the edge of the box to give the Hammers a deserved early lead. Only 98 seconds later and Jarrod Bowen extended their advantage. Arsenal switched off at a quick free-kick taken by Lingard, who showed great awareness to slip through Bowen and fire home.

With Arsenal in defensive disarray, David Moyes’ side continued to push forward and they got their third in the 32nd minute. Antonio met Vladimir Coufal’s cross before Tomas Soucek showed predatory instinct to guide it into the net.

The Gunners did pull a goal back before the break as Soucek turned victim. Alexandre Lacazette fired his misdirected close-range effort off the Czech Republic international into the roof of the net after some good work from Calum Chambers down the right flank. Bukayo Saka then squandered two good chances to reduce the deficit before half-time.

Arsenal began the second half quickly and Lacazette saw a chipped shot acrobatically cleared off the line by Issa Diop in the 47th minute. Their pressure paid off as their second arrived in the 62nd minute when Chambers’ dangerous cross was turned in by Craig Dawson to set up a nervy final half-hour.

Kieran Tierney prevented Bowen or Antonio from scoring West Ham’s fourth four minutes later. The Scotland international produced a timely sliding block to stop Bowen’s close-range strike and Antonio’s rebound in one move. With 15 minutes left, Chambers hacked clear to prevent Lingard from tapping into an empty net, following a defensive mix-up, moments before Antonio toe-poked a Said Benrahma pass across the goalmouth off the post.

Arsenal made West Ham pay for their misses late on. Lacazette rose highest to meet substitute Nicolas Pepe’s cross from the right to nod home and ensure the points were shared.