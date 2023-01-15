Arsenal extended their lead at the top of the Premier League to a formidable eight points with an outstanding performance and win in the north London derby at Tottenham.

The Gunners took full advantage of Manchester City’s loss at Manchester United on Saturday with an impressive show of style in the first half and steel after the break to claim a vital three points.

Arsenal were helped by a blunder from hapless Spurs keeper Hugo Lloris when he fumbled Bukayo Saka’s cross into his own net after 14 minutes, but it was no more than Mikel Arteta’s side deserved as captain Martin Odegaard drilled in a second from outside the area nine minutes before the break.

Spurs, so poor in the first half, did have their chances but found visiting keeper Aaron Ramsdale in top form as he saved twice either side of half-time from Harry Kane and also stopped Ryan Sessegnon’s angled effort.