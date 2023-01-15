The matchday 13 of the 2022/23 Ghana Premier League games have ended at the various stadia with two games to be played on Monday.

On Saturday, Bechem United at the Nana Fosu Gyeabour Park compounded Medeama SC’s woes by pipping them 1-0.

Hearts of Oak at the Accra Sports Stadium on Sunday were held to a goalless game by debutants, FC Samartex 1996.

Rejuvenated King Faisal at the Baba Yara Stadium pipped struggling Tamale City by 1-0.

At the Theatre of Dreams in Dawu, Dreams FC defeated Real Tamale United 3-1.

Karela United at CAMP Park halted Aduana Stars winning run by recording a 1-0 win.

Kotoku Royals at the Cape Coast Stadium suffered a 2-0 defeat against Accra Great Olympics.

Nsoatreman FC at the Nana Professor Koromansa II Park were held to a goalless game against Legon Cities.

On Monday, Accra Lions at the Accra Sports Stadium will host Berekum Chelsea.

At the DUN’s Park, Bibiani Gold Stars will host Asante Kotoko.

Aduana Stars, Hearts of Oak and Bechem United complete the top three with 24, 21 and 20 points respectively.

Karela United, Tamale City and Kotoku Royals sit in the relegation.

Full results below:

Bechem United 1-0 Medeama SC

Hearts of Oak 0-0 FC Samartex

King Faisal 1-0 Tamale City

Dreams FC 3-1 Real Tamale United

Karela United 1-0 Aduana Stars

Kotoku Royals 0-2 Great Olympics

Nsoatreman FC 0-0 Legon Cities

Accra Lions v Berekum Chelsea [MONDAY]

Bibiani Gold Stars v Asante Kotoko [MONDAY]