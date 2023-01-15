Kai Havertz grabbed a much-needed winner for Chelsea as Graham Potter’s side ended a run of three consecutive defeats with a 1-0 victory over Crystal Palace in the Premier League.

The Blues had dominated large parts of the match but failed to find a way past Palace goalkeeper Vincente Guaita until Havertz headed in a crucial opener in the 64th minute.

After Chelsea paid a moving tribute to former player and manager Gianluca Vialli before kick-off, the first half proved a thoroughly entertaining spectacle.

Home shot-stopper Kepa Arrizabalaga had a busy opening 45 minutes, keeping out Tyrick Mitchell’s close-range volley and reacting quickly to tip over Michael Olise’s effort a moment later.

At the opposite end, Guaita’s gloves were kept warm by Thiago Silva’s driven volley. But Chelsea ought to have been ahead when Havertz met Hakim Ziyech’s cross before the Palace goalkeeper but couldn’t find the gaping net.

The Blues went even closer when former Palace loanee Conor Gallagher rolled a pass across the face of goal but young wing-back Lewis Hall inexplicably failed to hit the target.

Palace thought they had the opener on the stroke of half-time but Kepa somehow kept out Jeffrey Schlupp’s near-post flick-on.

New signing Mykhaylo Mudryk was presented to the fans at the break to lift Chelsea’s spirits, and the feel-good factor increased a notch when Havertz headed in Ziyech’s cross to give the hosts a deserved lead.

It proved a decisive moment as the Blues held on for all three points after Kepa made another crucial save to repel Abdoulaye Doucoure’s effort.

With their first win of 2023, Chelsea stay 10th but move level on points with ninth-placed Liverpool. Palace, meanwhile, stay 12th.