Hearts of Oak made their return to the CAF Champions League with aplomb last season, brushing aside bitter rivals, Kotoko on their way to winning the league title.
In the build-up to their first fixture against CI Kamsar, all the hysteria surrounded the club’s administration and acquisition of new players such as Gladson Awako, to augment their squad.
Courtesy two late goals, Hearts managed to run out winners and besides the tactical ingenuity displayed by Samuel Boadu, something more unconventional caught the attention of the football community.
Ahead of kickoff, players of the rainbow club emerged from the tunnel clad in their new jersey and a souvenir – flowers behind their ears. This seized the attention of fans and others before and after the game with the conversation even finding its way to social media.
The allegations of black magic or ‘juju’ which usually surrounds local clubs did not escape Hearts after this stunt, with many opposition fans leveling such claims against the club.
