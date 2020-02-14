The Public Interest and Accountability Committee (PIAC) is pushing for the restoration of the cut-off grading system previously used for admission into Senior High Schools (SHS).

“The cut-off grades for admitting students should be restored, as students with poor grades struggle with subjects during the course of the term,” PIAC argued.

The body further argued that the abolition of cut-off grades in the admission of students has led to a situation of ‘dumping of poor-grade students’ in schools, particularly in deprived schools.

These were contained in a report released by the Committee, following its nationwide monitoring exercise undertaken in 2018 and 2019 on the implementation of the Free SHS programme by the government.

The exercise was in line with the Committee’s mandate of monitoring and evaluating compliance with the Petroleum Revenue Management Act, 2015 (Act 815) as amended in the management of petroleum revenues, and conducting independent assessments of the management and use of these revenues.

The Committee in its report also urged the government to expedite action on the provision of infrastructure facilities to end the double-track system, extend contact hours, and relieve teaching staff of the attendant extra pressures.

The exercise covered 51 schools across eight regions, comprising, Ashanti, Brong Ahafo, Central, Greater Accra, Northern, Upper East, Upper West, and Western regions.












