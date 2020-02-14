Mr George Amoako has implored Kotoko and Hearts of Oak players to exhibit good football when they lock horns in London next month.

The two most-decorated clubs in the history of Ghana football will lock horns in a special Independence Anniversary commemorative match at the Barnet Stadium in London on March 7, 2020.

According to the veteran football administrator, the match offers the two clubs an opportunity to show the outside world what Ghana football is about.

“This is an opportunity for both Hearts and Kotoko to showcase our game,” he told Asempa FM.

“Hearts and Kotoko are the two greatest clubs in Ghana and that is the basis for our invitation and we go to London to showcase to the world that we are the two greatest clubs in Ghana.

“We will play the football alright for 90 minutes on the green turf but the commemoration, friendliness and brotherliness will have to show; we should be able to exhibit our maturity to our fellow citizens who are residents abroad.”

Organizers of the match have confirmed English officials will handle the game.

However, Mr Amoako has forewarned the players of both teams to do away with ‘reckless tackles.’

“The kind of tackles you do in this country, don’t send it to London because if you repeat those tackles there, it is a straight red card”, the Executive Council Members of the Ghana Football Association (GFA) warned.

Ghana Television will telecast live the Super Clash at the Barnet Stadium in London.

This is the first-ever clash between the two clubs to be played outside Ghana.