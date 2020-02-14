We thought the song was special but the video is even better. Akwaboah has finally dropped the visuals to ‘Sanbra’ (Time to Return).

Sanbra is a single the singer cum songwriter released to commemorate ‘Year of Return’ and a soundtrack to future ‘Beyond the Return’ activities.

The video captures the sights and sounds of Ghana and gives the ‘wow! I didn’t know Ghana was this nice” vibe.

It might be early days yet but the video is surely a contender for video of the year. Iconic images run through and the editing is truly world-class to befit the timeless song that ‘Sanbra‘ could potentially become.

The video, directed by Mr Miah is a perfectly synchronised masterpiece with each frame woven together by culture, heritage, history and love for the motherland.

Renowned visualist Bob Pixel curates emotive elements in the video with tasteful drone shots and Vava of Fewlines Studios provides a Midas editing touch.

There are already talks of a pan African remix to Sanbra featuring artists from other countries. Akwaboah has described Sanbra as his love song to Ghana as he extends his brand across Africa and the world.

This is a video with huge promotional value and one that will resonate with people connected to Ghana and Africa, especially those in the diaspora.