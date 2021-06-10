Shatta Wale has secured his position as Dancehall King after performing some rituals to wad off any competition.

Charles Nii Armah Mensah Jnr, as he is officially addressed, has installed himself Asafoatse (Ga Warrior) to shoulder the battles of Ghana’s ‘ailing’ entertainment industry.

In photos he shared of the self-imposed ritual performance, a bare-footed Shatta Wale is seen clad in traditional white regalia while holding two schnapps.

Having completed the ritual stage, Shatta Wale, in another instance, is seen fully clad in his Asafoatse regalia; a black batakari with red patterns, a crown and some charms for protection.

Like the historic Nelson Mandela, Shatta is poised to protect and ensure proper welfare of his subordinates and colleagues in the industry.

Photos below:

