Ghana’s contingent in Birmingham for the 2022 Commonwealth Games turned up at the opening ceremony in grand style as they made the headlines.
The representatives from Ghana were clothed in kente-sewn attires, with the national colours of red, gold and green with black star flags being hoisted as they matched on in Edinburg.
Here are photos of Team Ghana during the ceremony. These images were shot by Victor Agyemang of Alliance Media.
Ghana has 193 athletes competing in different sporting events at this year’s Commonwealth Games with the Hockey Team boasting the majority (49).