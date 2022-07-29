The Paramount Chief of the Aburi-Akuapim Traditional Area, Nana Otubour Djankwasi II, has encouraged President Akufo-Addo to continue his good works for the country and not pay heed to naysayers.

According to him, not everyone in the country sees the gains made by his government at this critical moment.

However, those who appreciate his governance are many and will continue to support him grow the country.

“Mr. President, despite whatever that is happening in the world, you promised to develop Ghana. It is not all of us that will understand [but] we those that have understood too are more than those who don’t. We applaud you to continue the good work.

“For the things you are doing, if no one is seeing, God in heaven will see. So, on behalf of all elders, I will like to thank you for the way you are governing the country by remembering the people of Dome-Kwabenya, Brekusu and Kitase through to the Eastern Region,” he said.

The chief made these comments at a sod-cutting ceremony for the rehabilitation of the 23-kilometre Dome-Kitase road project.

The rehabilitation of the road is a government of Ghana funded project with support from the Kuwaiti Fund to be supervised by the Ministry of Roads and Highways.

It will cost over $30 million and is expected to be completed within two years.

The scope of the rehabilitation, when completed, will include a 16.3km two-lane single carriage with asphaltic surfacing with a 2.85km dual carriage arterial and auxiliary lanes at both sides.

There will be a provision of a 1km 2-lane single carriage for Ashesi University with asphaltic concrete surfacing.

In addition, a 1.45km 3-lane carriageway arterial with auxiliary lanes at both sides and a 1.9km 2-lane carriage link roads with asphalt will be constructed.

It will also contain furniture at drop off and pick up points with traffic and street lighting control systems as well as markings and guard rails.

Meanwhile, drainage structures and provisions of ducts for future utility line crossings will be constructed.

There will also be the relocation of utility structures and demolition of affected structures.