Powerhouse Nigerian gospel singer, Mercy Chinwo and her fiancé, Pastor Blessed, are getting set to tie the knot. First of all… Introduction!

It was all shades of glamour and celebration, as the beautiful couple held their introduction ceremony with family and friends in attendance.

Photos and videos shared of the event capured Mercy in all her glory, beaming with smiles.

She looked elegant in a white and gold ensemble coupled with gele. Her husband also looked enchanting in a gold-couloured agbada.

Celebrities including Banky W and his wife, Adesua as well as musician Waje were in attendance.

Their introduction comes barely a month after they announced their engagement on social media.

Describing Mercy as his sister, Pastor Blessed wrote on how he’s the one God shown mercy, as he pledges to love his woman dearly.

The beautiful 31-year-old Excess Love composer wrote “I am blessed to be blessed with the blessed official. The thoughts of doing the next phase and the rest phase of my life with you makes the blessing more real… I love you Sweet.”