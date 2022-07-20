Ghana Premier League side, ​​​​​​​Aduana Stars has appointed Paa Kwesi Fabin as head coach of the club ahead of the 2022/23 Ghana football season.

The two-time Premier League champions have also named former Hearts of Oak fitness trainer, W.O. Paul Tandoh as an assistant coach.

The two trainers had stints earlier with the Dormaa-based side and are now back to resurrect the club from their poor showing in recent years.

The band is back together for another big performance in Dormaa Ahenkro. The Aduana fire will be unquenchable.#AduanaOgya pic.twitter.com/cQqHwyuUTX — Aduana Football Club (@Aduana_fc) July 20, 2022

Paa Kwesi was at Aduana Stars but left due to personal issues back in January 2021.

Replacing the experienced gaffer that season in the dugout, was W.O Tandoh. Tandoh subsequently joined Hearts of Oak.

At Hearts of Oak, the gaffer aided the Samuel Boadu-led technical team to a league title and two FA Cup victories.

Aduana Stars finished 11th in the 2021/22 Ghana Premier League and lost in the semifinals of the FA Cup to Bechem United.

The pair will be hoping to steer the side to success ahead of the new football season.