A young man with the Twitter handle @oj_deji has caused ‘commotion’ on Twitter after sharing a gym photo that has people doing the opposite of what the place serves.
Though he called it a Nigerian gym, we cannot verify its location.
READ ALSO:
- Latest photos of Mentor’s Cee shock fans
- Massive reactions as Lydia Forson’s mum jams to 50 Cent’s song [Video]
- Why Hearts fan approached me with bribe to officiate in favour of Kotoko – Retired referee
In the snap, people sat on pieces of workout equipment as they eat and drink as if the place was a party venue.
Nigerians had different funny reactions to the photo. Some said that the people were perhaps trying to regain the calories they just lost.
This is a Nigerian gym😭😂 pic.twitter.com/xRbBHHeA6x— Deji (@oj_deji) May 4, 2021