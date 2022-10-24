Congratulations are in order for sensational singer, Yaa Yaa as she announces her graduation from the University.

The singer, born Bertha Bridget Kankam, graduated from the University of Waterloo, Canada with Master of Business, Entrepreneurship & Technology.

The 32-year-old, who indicated she is overwhelmed with emotions, shared photo from her graduation ceremony in Canada.

She was beautifully adorned in her robe while posing with her certificate.

Prior to her Master’s Degree, she enrolled at University of Ghana, Legon in the School of Performing Arts where she majored in Theatre with a minor in Music.

Her advanced education is the reason for her long absence in the music and film industry.

Yaa Yaa’s fans have taken over her comment section to express how proud they are of her.

