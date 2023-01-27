The Chief Executive Officer of the Petroleum Hub Development Corporation (PHDC), Charles Owusu, has led his Operations and Technical Team to engage with the Chiefs and people of the Western Nzema Traditional Area.

This forms part of the Corporation’s periodic interaction with the people of the area on the progress of work in setting up Africa’s first Petroleum and Petrochemical Hub in the Jomoro enclave.

Addressing a forum at the Assembly Hall of Jomoro Municipal Assembly, Mr Owusu emphasised government’s commitment in ensuring that the estimated $60 Billion investment sees the light of day this year- 2023.

He recounted several operational activities that have been completed in the acquisition of the 20,000-acre land required for the project.

Mr Owusu also indicated that all the necessary documentations required for the project have been submitted pending cabinet approval and issuance of an executive instrument to complete the land acquisition processes from the chiefs and people of the enclave.

The Jomoro MCE further explained that the Corporation is at an advanced stage in their discussions and negotiations with an investor to sign a deal for the phase one of the project to commence. He assured the people that deserving compensations in accordance with the constitution will be paid to affected farmers, landowners and communities after the process of compulsory land acquisition is fully completed.

Mr owusu entreated the people of Jomoro, especially communities directly affected by the project to keep their fingers crossed and support the project to succeed.

The Paramount Chief of the area, Awulae Annor Adjaye III, expressed his profound joy on the updates and insights shared.

He is hopeful that the project will bring the needed development to his people and will create several opportunities for the budding youth of Western Nzema.

On his part, the Operations and Technical team, led by the Deputy CEO, Nana Ama Tima Boakye, took time to explain the various phases of the project and the implementation plan, highlighting the different components coming up in the petroleum hub, which includes petroleum refineries, petrochemical plants, storage facilities, jetties and aport.

Other dignitaries in attendance were the Western Regional Minister, Hon. Kwabena Okyere Darko-Mensah, the Municipal Chief Executive, Louisa Iris. Arde, Nananom (Chiefs & Queen Mothers), Staff of the Regional Coordinating Council, Assembly Men & Women, Youth Groups, Opinion Leaders and other stakeholders from the project affected communities.

Mr Owusu and team also engaged the communities through radio interviews and phone-in sessions at Ebiamo FM, New Day FM and West FM to address direct and pertinent queries from callers in the communities.