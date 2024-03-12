The Ministry of Food and Agriculture (MoFA) is set to launch a nationwide registration of farmers on Tuesday, March 12, as part of the second phase of the Planting for Food and Jobs Programme (PFJ Phase 2).

This phase, initiated in August last year, aims to provide input-credit guarantee system to address challenges encountered during the first phase.

During a press briefing on Monday, March 11, 2024, the Minister of Agriculture, Dr. Bryan Acheampong, encouraged farmers nationwide to participate in the registration process.

Registration will cover all 16 regions and 261 districts in Ghana, starting on Tuesday, March 12.

To streamline the process, a mobile and web application platform called Ghana Agriculture and Agribusiness Platform (GAP) has been developed.

Agricultural extension agents and technical officers have been trained to use this platform and provided with tablets and necessary data for capturing farmer information for the PFJ Phase II programme.

Dr. Acheampong said the PFJ programme aims to build on previous successes while addressing any shortcomings.

He urged Ghanaians, especially farmers and agricultural producers, to contact their local agricultural district offices, extension offices, or agents in any of the 261 districts to register for the PFJ2 programme.

“The farmer registration for PFJ will be conducted across the 16 regions and 261 districts in Ghana. To facilitate the process, a mobile and web application platform which is a Ghana agriculture and agribusiness platform, GAP .com has been developed.

“Additionally, agricultural extension agents and other technical offices have been trained on how to use a platform and provided with the necessary tablets and data to capture every farmer that we are going to onboard for the Planting for Food and Job Phase II program.”

“I’d like to invite all Ghanaians, all farmers, and all producers of agricultural products to contact their local agricultural district office. The district agricultural offices, the district extension offices, the district agents in any of the 261 districts and register for the PFJ2 program.”

READ ALSO: