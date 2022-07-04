A Deputy General Secretary of the National Democratic Congress (NDC), Peter Boamah Otokunor, has celebrated the successful defense of his PhD thesis in Agric Economics and Policy.



He posted results from the oral defense of his thesis in social media posts. The first on June 21 showed him interacting with his supervisors, the accompanying caption read: “Romans 8:28 All things work together for good to those who love God …We made it.



“I came, I saw and conquered! PhD Agric Economics and Policy bagged successfully.”



On June 22, he posted a video of the moment the examination panel declared his results.



“The declaration of my results by the examination panel Chaired by Prof. Irene Egyir after the presentation of my viva at the University of Ghana yesterday. An exciting moment it was, the emotions were overwhelming. Glory be to God!” the caption of the video read.



He is not the only top NDC member to achieve a PhD feat. Agnes Naa Momo Lartey, Member of Parliament for Krowor, also announced recently that she had successfully completed oral defense of her PhD thesis also with the University of Ghana.

ALSO READ: