A viral photo of former Ghanaian rap heavyweight Abraham Philip Akpor Kojo Kenya, popularly known as Lord Kenya, is serving as a source of inspiration to internet users that everybody can be transformed for the good.

Years ago, Lord Kenya made it public his decision to quit secular music for the gospel. After years of winning souls, the musician, in 2018, made it known that he had been called to the service of God as a pastor.

Lord Kenya confessed to using illicit drugs such as cocaine, and cannabis and also regularly consumed alcohol.

A new photo, which has gone viral, captures the former rapper and drug user looking all dapper and great standing in front of his church.

Internet users, who reacted to the photo, praised God for His mercies in the life of the former rapper and prayed for an extension of the grace upon their lives.

This man here was once Ghana’s hardcore rappers.

Now Rev. Evangelist Lord Kenya.

The Lord is good maaaaaan 💙 pic.twitter.com/NiHLZpA35u — Obi-Wan Kenobi 🇬🇧🇬🇭 (@Rolexfamous2) July 3, 2022

What God cannot do does not exist.



Involve Him as you start your new month.



Images:



1. Lord Kenya has a man of God (Evangelist)

2. Lord Kenya as a rapper (musician with no shirt). pic.twitter.com/ovf3QXsZBS — Solomon Ewusie (@iamsolovision) July 4, 2022

Rev. Evangelist Lord Kenya has come this far by grace 🔥🔥 pic.twitter.com/VUHH6XE6yf — Dede 🇬🇭 (@KorlekieDede) July 3, 2022

So Lord Kenya had hair all this long in his music career?



God is good 😎 pic.twitter.com/xO4zBQzPti — Santasi Drake 🥨 (@kwasiBBF) July 3, 2022

Jesus is for Everybody ~ Lord Kenya TV 🌴 pic.twitter.com/VzFX836QO4 — UrbanGospel President (@Vbuqsworld) July 3, 2022

ALSO READ: