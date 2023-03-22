Son of Minister of Railways and Member of Parliament for Hohoe constituency, John Peter Amewu, has earned a national team call-up.

Tema City FC winger, Israel Amewu, has been given a late call-up to join the Black Satellites team by head coach, Samuel Boadu.

The talented player is the son of Peter Amewu, the Member of Parliament for Hohoe Constituency and Minister of Railways.

Israel Amewu is part of the third batch of players invited to join the Satellites team.

They are expected to report to the Ghanaman Centre of Excellence at Prampram on Wednesday, March 22, for training and screening.

Coach Samuel Boadu and his technical team have already assessed two different batches of players as they continue to look for players to form the nucleus of the Black Satellites.

The screening process will provide an opportunity for Israel Amewu to showcase his skills and impress Samuel Boadu and his team in the hopes of securing a place in the final squad.

Israel Amewu’s late call-up comes as a result of his outstanding performances for Tema City FC.

Below is the full list: