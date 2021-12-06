The Volta Regional New Patriotic Party (NPP) Second Vice-Chairman, Ebenezer Amuzu has passed on.

Minister for Railway Development and Hohoe MP, John Peter Amewu took to Facebook to announce his demise on Sunday.

The cause of death is yet to be known.

Mr Amewu eulogised the deceased for his dedication and service to the party and the people of the Volta region as he extended his condolences to the bereaved family.

“He was a true party person and our party in the region is poorer because of his departure, my sincere condolences to his family, wife, and children.

“May his soul and the souls of the faithful departed rest and abide in the bosom of the Almighty until the Last Day of the Resurrection when we shall all meet again!” he mourned.

Check out the full post below:

ALSO READ: