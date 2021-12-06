President Nana Akufo-Addo has placed a month’s travelling ban on all ministers and their deputies except travels involving serious medical emergencies.

The temporary ban, according to sources, is because most of the President’s Ministers and Deputy Ministers are serving Members of Parliament and with the pendency of the appropriation of the 2022 budget statement and economic policy of the government by Parliament, they ought to be around.

The directive of the President is perhaps to ensure that all members of the Majority Caucus in Parliament are readily available to carry out domestic and parliamentary work.

It will be the second time the president is issuing such a directive since he assumed office in January 2017.

The first time was in June 2018.