A security guard has died while a 70-year-old woman is receiving treatment after a yet-to-be-identified suspect attacked them at Chorkor in the Greater Accra Regional capital.

Per a police situational report, the incident occurred in the early hours of Sunday, December 5.

Though the details of the attack are sketchy, it is said that a good Samaritan together with the police rushed the victims to the Police Hospital for medical attention.

The 70-year-old woman is responding to treatment whereas the security guard was pronounced dead on arrival.

Crime Scene Management team had visited the scene to gather evidential materials for the investigation.

Details regarding the incident will be provided by the Accra Regional Police Command in due course.

