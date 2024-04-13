IMANI Africa, a policy think tank, has called on the government to enhance the information and data included in the recently launched Performance Tracker.

The think tank emphasized that while the tracker is a positive policy initiative, the data must be improved to maximize its effectiveness.

The Performance Tracker was introduced by the Minister of Works and Housing, Kojo Oppong Nkrumah, at the Ghana Institute of Management and Public Administration (GIMPA) on Wednesday, April 10, 2024.

During the launch, Oppong Nkrumah revealed that the tracker currently encompasses over 13,000 projects nationwide.

Amprofi Agyemang, a senior research associate at IMANI Africa, said the tracker is too vague.

Mr. Agyemang stressed the importance of ensuring that Ghanaians receive value for their money through the tracker and urged for enhancements to achieve tangible results.

“The tracker needs more information, it needs real data and the data must be available to independent bodies to validate for themselves and moving forward, one of the things, they could do is an independent body so that the validation exercise is really worthwhile because you cannot just come and set up a good website and just expect that people will not ask questions and I believe that when people begin to verify these things intensely, we could see a few flaws.

“Because we have spent money doing this, we need to be able to improve it and the only way to improve it is to provide all the needed information because it seems pretty vague to be frank. We need more information to make it more holistic” he said on Citi TV.