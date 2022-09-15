The lawyer for embattled Chinese ‘Galamsey’ suspect, Aisha Huang, has levelled fresh claims against the state over what he describes as the unfair treatment of her client over her alleged involvement in illegal mining.

Aisha Huang, together with two others, will remain in Police custody for the next two weeks as the Accra Circuit Court has turned down her request for bail.

Prosecutors got an Accra Circuit Court to extend a warrant of arrest permitting them to hold her for at least two weeks, while they carry out further investigations into her alleged involvement in illegal mining.

Speaking exclusively on JoyNews’ The Pulse with Blessed Sogah, Wednesday, September 14, 2022, Captain (Rtd) Nkrabea Effah-Dartey questioned why the state is proceeding with prosecution when, clearly, there is no evidence to prove that Miss Huang, who he describes as a legitimate business owner, engages in illegal mining in Ghana.

Counsel of the accused says he suspects that some well-placed individuals in the mining industry have an axe to grind with Miss Huang.

“But what I know for sure is that Aisha Huang, during the 2018 trial, she told me she has a lot of business interests in Ghana, and I suspect that those who owe her for services rendered or materials purchased from her and they have not paid back, it is those people who do not want Aisha Huang to be around.

“They would not want to see her back in Ghana so that they can live without paying for her materials or things that she has sold to them. Otherwise, of course, I don’t know any particular human being that I can put my finger on and say that this particular person is orchestrating Aisha Huang’s woes or difficulties, but I suspect strongly that it is her debtors or her creditors who are trying to worry her,” Captain Effah-Dartey stated.