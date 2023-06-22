Members of the Pensioner Bondholders Forum have, for the fifth time, resumed picketing at the Finance Ministry over six new coupon arrears.

The arrears are coupons that have matured over the past three weeks.

In an earlier interview with JoyNews, convener of the group, Dr Adu Anane Antwi had explained that while some payments had been made, more coupons have matured.

He said although the Finance Ministry assured the group of more payments, their accounts are yet to be credited.

“We were expecting the coupons that were due to be paid but we haven’t received any alert. The Deputy Minister says the Bank of Ghana has told them that they have sent money to the banks for the banks to credit our accounts but we haven’t seen any crediting from the banks.

“So once no alert has been seen, we are going to continue with our picketing.”

Meanwhile, the Bondholders say they have resumed the picketing to force government to promptly pay their subsequent coupons and principals.

Background

The picketing at the ministry by members of the Pensioner Bondholders Forum started in the wake of delays in the payment of coupons and matured principals to pensioners exempted by the government from the domestic debt exchange programme.

A statement said the forum wrote to the Ministry of Finance on March 30, 2023, advising “that pensioners be paid all their outstanding coupons and principals by April 21, 2023, and make payments of subsequent coupons and principals as and when due, and without delays”.

It said at the time of writing the letter of March 30, 2023, “there were 13 coupons and two principals in arrears, with the earliest due amount being in arrears for 38 days.

“We advised in our letter of March 30, 2023, which was copied the Speaker of Parliament, that if the anomalous situation we were complaining about was not resolved by April 21, 2023, we shall be left with no other option than to resume picketing the ministry to further press home our demand for the payment of all coupons and principals in arrears, and an end to payment delays,” it added.

But despite the numerous picketing by the members of the forum, their demands are yet to be met by government.