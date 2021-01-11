After surviving a big heartbreak from Swedru’s most popular musician, Patapaa, his ex-girlfriend, Queen Peezy, seems to have found love again in the industry.

In a new photo and video that are making rounds online, the heavy young lady has been spotted kissing the over-bleached Bukom Banku who already has about three wives and over ten children per his own accounts.

Queen Pezzy who recently dropped a video, crying and blasting Patapaa for marrying his German wife, Liha Miller was seen making fresh promises to the former host of GhOne TV’s ‘Bukom Banku’.

The video has Queen Pezzy saying “so If Patapaa doesn’t love me again, I love Bukom Banku,” as they locked lips in a kiss of their lives.

Watch the said video below: