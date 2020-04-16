Shocking information reaching the front desk of browngh.com has it that a pastor identified as Timothy has run mad shortly after praying for a mad man to be healed.

According to reports, the man of God arrived in Oke-Ado, a town in Nigeria around 5:pm where he sighted a mad man sitting in front of a building.

Eyewitnesses gave accounts that the pastor started to read his bible while drawing closer to the mad man and then laid hands on the mad man to pray for him.

The mad man immediately removed the pastor’s hand off his head and suddenly a strange spirit possessed the pastor and he began to remove his clothes.

He then started to speak in a very strange language while foams were oozing out of his mouth.

Reports say that the mad man moved away from the pastor and sat at some distance observing.

The two later sat closer to each other while onlookers watched the strange drama in shock.