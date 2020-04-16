A section of Murang’a residents in Kenya have been reduced into wearing female underwear cut out to look like a face masks after they were duped by unscrupulous traders.

ALSO READ:

Speaking to Inooro TV, some of the residents said they had been lured into buying the masks at low cost.

The flimsy mask costs a paltry Ksh.20 each with residents saying they only realised they were wearing panties long after they had bought the masks.

Worried and concerned that the masks may not be protecting them from the new coronavirus, the residents have asked the government to supply them with the appropriate masks.

The latest comes after the Government ordered all Kenyans to wear facemasks at all times while in public.

At the same time, the government said any supermarket found serving customers who are not in the protective masks would be closed down.

The same directive was extended to the transport sector where Kenyans are required to be in masks at all times during their journeys.