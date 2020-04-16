The Electoral Commission (EC) says it cannot conduct credible presidential and parliamentary elections in December, without a new voters’ register.

The Commission has, for the past few months drummed home the need for a new roll, describing it as critical for a transparent process.

The EC insists the current register is bloated and not fit for purpose.

Despite pressure from some political parties including the Inter-Party Resistance Against the New Voters’ Register to call off the plan, the EC subsequently scheduled April 18 as the date to go ahead with the exercise ahead of the December general elections.

But the commitment was suspended amid the government’s announcement of a lockdown as part of measures to contain the spread of the novel coronavirus.

Director of Electoral Services at the EC, Dr Serebour Quaicoe says the compilation of a new electoral role will happen if the health experts give the green light to do so.

“Are we thinking of not having election 2020,” he quizzed on PM Express Wednesday.

“Anybody in the Electoral Commission, knowing the resources that we have, knowing the situation of the registers, will go for a new credible register… We are waiting for the lockdown and coronavirus to subside,” Dr Quaicoe said.

He explained that the Commission is “in consultation with a medical expert and other stakeholders. When at the right time they advise us, then we will roll out our activity.”