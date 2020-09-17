Renowned gospel musician, Pastor Joe Beecham, has said that he is already a politician but describes himself as a gospel politician.

Asked on Joy FM’s ‘Joy Time In His Presence’ if he will go into active politics if he feels the need to, Pastor Beecham stressed he doesn’t have a political ambition.

However, he believes if the desire comes from God, he is sure that his people won’t disappoint him.

“I don’t have a political ambition but I am a gospel politician and blessing lives with what God has given me.

“One day if the desire comes strongly from God, I am sure that the voters will vote for me for them to have a very calm and cool Member of Parliament (MP) who will not give you troubles,” he said.

He added jokingly: “I am sure that if I become an MP, the people will do things for me rather than me doing things for them.”

