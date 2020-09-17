Three well-known Asian media personalities have died in three consecutive days. Ashina Sei, Oh In-hye and Alien Huang were all 36 years old. At this time there is no known link between the three deaths, but many fans took to social media to comment on the tragic timing.

Sei Ashina

Japanese actor Sei Ashina was found dead in her Tokyo apartment on Monday, her management company confirmed. According to Variety, Ashina’s cause of death was confirmed by Tokyo police to be an apparent suicide. The outlet reported she was discovered by her brother after she stopped responding to messages and phone calls.

Her representatives confirmed the “sad and unfortunate” news of her death in a statement on Monday.

Chanel 2010-2011 F/W Pret-A-Porter Catwalk Show (Jun Sato / WireImage)

“The detailed situation is currently under investigation, but we would like to ask the media to consider the deep sorrow of their families and refrain from interviewing them,” the statement continued.

“We would like to express our sincere gratitude for the kindness of Ashina during her lifetime and pray for the souls of all of you,” they said.

Beginning her career as a model, Ashina made her acting debut in the 2002 series: ‘The Talk of Happiness.’ She went on to star in several Japanese films and TV shows, including ‘Sakura’ and the police drama ‘Aibo.’ She also voiced the character of Emily Thorne in the Japanese-language version of the hit-American show ‘Revenge.’

Starring alongside Kiera Knightly and Michael Pitt, Ashina was best known for her role in the 2007 film ‘Silk.’

Oh In-Hye

Korean actor Oh In-hye died of cardiac arrest in a South Korea hospital on Monday evening. Per Variety, a friend found Oh unconscious at her home in Incheon, South Korea, before she was transported to a local hospital where she died.

“We have found no reason to suspect murder and there were no signs of intrusion into Ms. Oh’s house,” a police spokesperson said of a cause of death. “It appears she made an extreme choice.”

In-Hye made her acting debut in the 2011 film ‘Sin of A Family. She appeared in the films ‘Red Vacance, Black Wedding,’ 2014’s ‘The Plan’ and recently starred in the television drama ‘539 Yeonnam-dong.’

More recently, she launched a YouTube channel featuring tips on beauty and fashion.

Alien Huang

Taiwanese singer, actor and media personality Alien Huang (aka Huang Hong-Sheng) was found unresponsive on the floor of his apartment by his father on Wednesday morning in Taipei. Huang’s father went to his home after he was unable to get in contact with his son.

The cause of death has yet to be determined, but an autopsy report is scheduled for Friday, according to Taiwan’s state Central News Agency (CNA).

Street Style – Paris Fashion Week – Menswear Spring/Summer 2016 : Day Two (Melodie Jeng / Getty Images)

A former member of the Japanese-based boy band HC3, Huang had appeared in films “Din Tao: Leader of the Parade” and the recent “Acting out of Love.” He also appeared on numerous TV dramas, and was a popular host on various variety shows, including ‘100% Entertainment.’

Director Michelle Chong mourned Huang on social media following news of his death, writing: “Unbelievable. You will always be the first leading man in my life. RIP.”