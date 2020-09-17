Deputy Minister for Information, Pius Enam Hadzide, has dared former Youth and Sports Minister, Nii Lante Vanderpuye to show up for debate.

Mr Vanderpuye last week, in an interview with Asempa FM on the Ultimate Sports Show, called for a debate between him and the Sports Minister, Isaac Kwame Asiamah.

Mr Vanderpuye made the call when they were discussing the sports promises captured in the National Democratic Congress’ manifesto for the 2020 elections.

He boasted that his compatriot will be no match for him and also tasked Mr Asiamah’s Deputy to make himself available for a debate with Kobina Woyome, a ranking member on Parliament’s Sports Committee.

“I want the Minister. Minister to Minister so that we debate. Mahama called Akufo-Addo and he is running away and his appointees are also running away,” the member of Parliament for Ododoiodio Constituency said.

“I’m calling for a debate between me and the Minister of Sports and debate between my ranking member on youth and sports and Deputy Sports Minister, Perry Okudzeto.

“I won’t allow Akufo-Addo to run away and for Asiamah to also run away. I want a debate at the Accra Sports Stadium,” he added.

However, Enam Hazide, who spoke briefly on Mr Vanderpuye’s challenge for a debate, said he is ready to debate him.

“We are focused on delivering our mandate and we don’t want to disappoint Ghanaians,” he told Asempa FM on the Ultimate Sports Show.

“They [National Democratic Congress] can brag but we are focussed on fulfilling our promises.

“For me, the Sports Minister [Isaac Asiamah] is too big for the debate. I am ready to face Nii Lante Vanderpuye for the debate. I am daring him to show up for the debate,” he added.

