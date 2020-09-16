Dancehall musician, Charles Nii Armah Mensah, popularly known as Shatta Wale, has been spotted lighting up a cigar for singer Wendy Shay.

The lighter was to ginger Wendy for a music video of their latest song dubbed ‘Haters In Tears (HIT).’

The duo stood facing each other in a dark room with two lamp stands serving as a source of light.

Shatta Wale, who was breathing out a considerable amount of smoke he had inhaled, was helping Wendy bring alive the cigar she had already secured in between her lips.

Holding the cigar with her first two fingers, the female singer stood with readiness to inhale her own portion of the class A herb.

Sharing the photo on Instagram, Shatta Wale’s personal photographer said behind the scenes of H.I.T. video shoot.

Check out the video below: