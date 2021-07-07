A pastor, Sebastine Dabu, 48, and his cohorts, have been arrested by operatives of the Niger State Police Command for allegedly trying to sell N15.8m fake notes.



It is reported that he was arrested on June 29, alongside Emmanuel Akazuwa, 42, and Umar Mohammed, 50.

According to the police command’s spokesperson, suspect Akazuwa was arrested in possession of one thousand naira notes to the tune of N15,830,000 equivalent to almost GHS 230,000, suspected to be counterfeit at a Hotel in Kontagora.



During interrogation, he confessed to the crime and claimed that he also bought the counterfeit with the intent of selling it despite not having any client.

He said luck was his side when he met pastor Sebastian who was also in the counterfeit business.

According to him, the pastor at a Cathedral Congress introduced him to a potential customer.

The suspect, together with the pastor and other syndicates were arrested en route to a hotel where they were to meet the potential buyer.

Police have seized over 20 bundles of fresh notes.

