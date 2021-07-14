Nigeria’s Economic and Financial Crimes Commission, on Tuesday, arraigned a pastor for allegedly diverting church funds for his private gain.

Pastor Omosebi Fred Adeola was put before the Federal High Court on an 11-count charge bordering on conspiracy, abuse of office and diversion of funds to the tune of N15,619,000 (GHS 215, 000).



Adeola, a Pastor of the Adventist Church and Country Director of the Adventist Development and Relief Agency of Nigeria, allegedly diverted the church’s relief funds for payment of his PhD programme in Babcock University.

He is also said to have illegally enlisted his wife on the Church’s payroll.



The pastor is said to have allegedly started the activities since December 2017, but his actions were recently traced.

He, however, pleaded not guilty to all the charges and as such was granted bail of N10million and two sureties.

The case has been adjourned to September 30, 2021, for trial.

