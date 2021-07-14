The Police in the Bono Regional town of Wenchi is investigating the circumstances that led to the death of Adamu Wahab, well known as Adamu Soldier.

The lifeless body of the well-known farmer was found in his farm at Wenchi on Monday under some bizarre circumstances.

The deceased was said to have left home on Monday in the morning to visit his farm but did not return on time, so his wife told their head who organised a search party which eventually led to his body being found in the farm.

The spokesperson for the Wahab family, Yaroba Wahab, said the family suspected foul play in the murder of Adamu Soldier since he had told the family about a land dispute between him and some people.

According to him, the deceased had on countless occasions reported attempted attacks on his life in the farm to the police.

The family spokesperson said the Wahab family, which Adamu Soldier belonged to, is believing the police to unravel the circumstances surrounding their relative’s death so that justice will be served.

“We do not want the violent incidents that occurred at Ejura and Tamale to happen at Wenchi here too so the Wahab family will want to urge the police to make sure justice prevails,” he stated.

Meanwhile, irate Wenchi Zongo youth have burnt the residence and destroyed the washing bay of a businessman they suspect to have masterminded the killing of Adamu Soldier

The late Adamu Soldier, 55, left behind a wife and eight children.