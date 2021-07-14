A Cape Coast High Court hearing the dual citizenship case of the Assin North Member of Parliament (MP) has deferred judgment of the matter to the 28th of July.

Judgment was supposed to have been delivered on Wednesday, July 14, but the court, presided over by Justice Kwasi Boakye, after listening to the legal arguments from the counsel of the petitioner and the second respondent, decided to adjourn the reading of his judgment to the 28th of July.

The Presiding judge indicated that he had taken the decision not to deliver his judgment on the 14th of July in deference to the Supreme Court.

The Assin North MP, Joe Gyaakye Quayson, has petitioned the apex court to arrest the judgment of the court because the presiding judge did not allow the parties an oral submission in court.

He also has invoked the supervisory jurisdiction of the Supreme Court for the court to interpret certain constitutional provisions that they believe the High Court was not competent in interpreting.

The Assin North MP, Mr Quayson, who has now secured the services of a new lawyer after the exit of Abraham Amaliba, has not been in court ever since the trial began.

In court on Tuesday, the MP’s lawyer, Justin Pwavra Teriwajah, indicated he had applied for Stay of Execution at the Appeals Court and a motion to arrest the judgement of the Cape Coast High Court at the Supreme Court.

He prayed the court to grant the motion as they await the decision of the Apex Court.

His prayer was answered as the judge, out of respect for the Apex Court, decided to choose an adjournment over the delivery of his judgment.

There were earlier legal tussles where Mr Teriwajah served the petitioner when he filed the motion but did not copy the lawyer for the petitioner, Frank Davies. He explained that he only recognised the petitioner and not Mr Davies because the lawyer for the petitioner should have filed a separate process indicating he was the lawyer representing the petitioner.

Mr Davies said he was shocked that such an argument could be spewed by the new lawyer for the MP after he’s been handling the case of the petitioner right from the beginning of the trial and conducted businesses relative to the case for and on behalf of the petitioner.

The judge, eventually, ruled and stated that Mr Davies, by the records in court, is the lawyer for the petitioner and remains the lawyer for the petitioner and should have been accorded due recognition.

Justice Boakye adjourned the delivery of his judgment to the 28th of July, a day after the Supreme Court would give its decision in the application filed before it by the Assin North MP.

