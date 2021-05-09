Contemporary gospel musician, Pastor Allen Caiquo, has finally released his new vibrant song dubbed Finally.

The song talks about the favour of God and how He works in mysterious ways to bless those who follow him diligently.

Per the lyrics of the song, Pastor Caiquo, who is the founder and senior pastor of Encounter Arena, a vibrant Charismatic Church in Essex, United Kingdom preached on how God had changed his destiny positively.

Pastor Caiquo is a visionary leader with interests and experience in the business field and is also the founder and director of The ROAR Empire with an aim to create lasting impact across communities.

He is an author and award-winning International gospel musician and songwriter with a career spanning over 20 years. He is personally an influential mentor to many aspiring artistes and ministers.

He has a unique passionate heart of worship, which always sets an atmosphere for an intimate worship experience evident at his many concerts both locally and internationally.

His youthful exuberance is displayed in his stage presence, and has successfully blended his pastoral work and passion for music in his yet to be released EP – Priest & King.