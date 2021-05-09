A 34-year-old man, Ackah Stephen, from Sefwi Kanchiabo in the Sefwi Wiawso Municipality, has been arrested for alleged car stealing.

According to the Sefwi Asawinso Police Command, they had information a stolen Kia Morning car with registration number GC 4463-20 had been transported to the region.

The driver was arrested following some investigations which led to the discovery that the car was issued as an online transport vehicle, but had been transformed into a taxi.

Upon inquiry, it was revealed that the owner of the car, Ebenezer Koranteng gave out his property to suspect Joseph on a ‘work and pay’ contract.

However, after months of sticking to the bargain, Joseph is said to have bolted with the car after it was due for servicing.

Mr Koranteng is said to have earlier reported the matter to the police, who were on the lookout for the vehicle.