Popular Lagos socialite, Kayode Badru, has been reported dead in a tragic anointing service accident.

According to CelestialNewsOnline, the dubai-based socialite flew into the country to celebrate with 40 students he gave scholarships to, who were graduating.



He was said to have visited the Celestial Church of Christ for prayers and asked to kneel down while surrounded by seven elders and several lit candles.

“He was holding a candle then the prophet of the church, Felix Alebiosu, sprayed perfume on his body from his head to toe. Within a few minutes, his body caught fire. He suffered severe burns and was rushed to a hospital in Gbagada, Lagos. He died hours later,” the report read in part.



CelestialNewsOnline reports that Prophet Felix Alebiosu ran away immediately after the incident but was later arrested alongside two out of the seven elders.

They are currently chilling in Panti police station, Lagos.